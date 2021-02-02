A minor improvised explosive device (IED) blast took place near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi on Friday evening. No one was injured.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The National Investigation Agency will probe the blast that took place near the Israel Embassy in Delhi last week, officials confirmed on Tuesday. The case has been handed over to the NIA by the Home Ministry.

A minor improvised explosive device (IED) blast took place near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi on Friday evening. No one was injured.

The development comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi told his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu that "India will deploy all its resources to find and punish perpetrators of terror attack in Delhi".

Netanyahu on Monday thanked PM Modi for his government's efforts to protect Israeli representatives following the terrorist incident near the country's embassy in New Delhi last week.

On Friday, Netanyahu had expressed "full confidence" in the Indian authorities in ensuring the safety of Israelis and Jews in India following the blast that occurred about 150 metres away from the embassy in the very high-security Lutyens' bungalow zone. Some cars were damaged in the blast.

Dump data of mobile calls, Internet Protocol Detail Record (IPDR), CCTV footage of nearby hotels and pick and drop details of those who availed cabs are thoroughly being examined by the investigators to get a breakthrough in the ongoing probe in connection with the blast.

Israel's ambassador to India Ron Malka said there are enough reasons to believe it was a terrorist attack but they are not surprised at the event as the alert level had been increased for past few weeks following intelligence inputs.

According to sources, police questioned some persons, including a few Iranian nationals and a cab driver who dropped two persons near the blast site just before the explosion.

Teams from the National Bomb Data Centre (NBDC) of the NSG and Delhi Police's Special Cell visited the spot for post-blast analysis on Saturday. A senior officer said NBDC's findings will be shared with the police team investigating the case.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta