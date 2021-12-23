New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: An initial probe by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology (Meity) has revealed that the Instagram accounts of senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's children were not compromised, reported news agency ANI quoting sources in the ministry.

"Initial investigation shows that (Instagram) accounts of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's children not compromised," the sources said.

The Centre on Wednesday had ordered a probe into allegations of hacking of Instagram accounts of Priyanka's children. It had asked the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) to investigate the matter after her husband Robert Vadra threatened legal action. Priyanka, who is Congress in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, has also alleged that the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is tapping the phones of opposition leaders ahead of next year's assembly elections in the state.

"Let alone phone tapping, they (Centre) are even hacking my children's Instagram accounts. Do they not have any other work," Priyanka had alleged during a rally in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. "What is a government's work? To develop, understand and find solutions to the problems of the public, and stop the atrocities. Instead, this government is tapping the phones of the opposition."

Noablty, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday had also slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for allegedly tapping the phones of party leaders adding that "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath listens to the recordings himself".

"All our phone calls are being heard. All the calls in our party's office are being listened to. The Chief Minister himself is listening to some of the recordings in the evening. If you contact us, then know that your call is being listened to by them," Akhilesh had said in a press conference in Lucknow on Sunday.

His remarks came a day after a string of raids and searches by the Income Tax department at some SP leaders' offices and residences.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are slated for early next year.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma