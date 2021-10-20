New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday allowed Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and three others to meet the kin of the sanitation worker who died in police custody on Tuesday. The permission from UP Police came hours after Priyanka Gandhi was detained en route to Agra. The police had said that Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in Agra, restricting the assembly of 5 people in public places.

Lucknow | Section 144 is imposed...Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is being taken to Police Lines. She will not be allowed to proceed to Agra: Police pic.twitter.com/RSrJ0vLEVc — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 20, 2021

“She has neither been taken into custody nor arrested. Because of the massive crowds, the movement of traffic was being hampered and she was first asked to either go to the party office or her residence but when she did not agree, she was sent to the police lines,” Lucknow police commissioner D K Thakur said.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Gandhi was stopped at the Lucknow-Agra expressway who was on her way to Agra. The police said that the Congress general secretary was stopped as the Agra district magistrate had requested not to allow any political personality to go there following the man's death.

#WATCH | Lucknow: Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra & her convoy stopped by Police on their way to Agra. Police say, "You don't have permission, we can't allow you"



She was going to meet family of a sanitation worker who was nabbed in connection with a theft&died in Police custody pic.twitter.com/N3s0QAU8n6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 20, 2021

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was going to meet the family of a sanitation worker who was nabbed in connection with a theft and died in Police custody. Reacting to her detention, Priyanka Gandhi said, "The moment I try to visit any place other than the party office, then they (Administration) try to stop me...It is also causing inconvenience to the public".

"They say I can not go to Agra. They stop me wherever I go. Should I keep sitting in restaurants? Just because it is politically convenient for them? I want to meet them, what is the big deal?," she added.

A sanitation worker, who was arrested by Police yesterday in connection with a theft of Rs 25 Lakhs from a warehouse on 17th October, died in Police custody. ADG Agra, Rajiv Krishna said, "Our officers are in contact with his family. They're cooperating. Action will be taken if there was any negligence. The family has filed a complaint, they suspect that he was beaten up by the Police following which he died. FIR registered, matter it will be probed."

"During questioning, he confessed to the crime. Police recovered Rs 15 Lakhs from his home, during recovery he fell ill. Police & his family rushed him to the hospital. The doctor declared him brought dead. FIR registered, further action will be taken as per PM report," SSP Agra, Muniraj

A similar confrontation had occurred early this month when the Uttar Pradesh Police had prevented the Congress leader from visiting the families of farmers killed in Lakhimpur Kheri. She was taken into preventive custody for over 48 hours before being allowed to visit the families along with Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders.

