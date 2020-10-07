Here is the list of safety protocol taken by IRCTC to contain the spread of coronavirus

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: IRCTC has announced that it willl restart the operation of"private" Tejas Express trains amid growing passenger demand due to the festive season. The Lucknow-New Delhi and Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express trains will start running from October 17, nearly seven months after the services were suspended in view of the covid pandemic.

Here is the list of Covid safety protocol taken by IRCTC

Every alternate seat on the two trains will be kept vacant to ensure social distancing.

Passengers will go through thermal screening and hand sanitization process before entering the coach.

Passengers will not allowed to exchange their seats once seated.

Passengers will be provided a ‘Covid-19 protection kit’ that will comprise of hand sanitizer, one mask, one face shield and one pair of gloves.

Use of face covers/masks will be mandatory for passengers and staff.

All travellers will install the ‘Arogya Setu’ app and the same will be shown as and when demanded

The luggage and baggage of the passengers along with frequently touched surfaces inside the coach and the service trays and trolleys will also be disinfected by a staff.

The coach, including the pantry areas and lavatories, will be disinfected at regular intervals.

Both the Tejas trains have been received very well by passengers for their quality of services and punctuality. IRCTC, by offering to compensate travellers for late running of the trains, ensured the trains are properly monitored and run on time. The two Tejas Express services are the first set of trains run by a corporate entity, IRCTC, a subsidiary of the Indian Railways. The third IRCTC-operated train, the Kashi Mahakal Express between Indore and Varanasi will however not begin its services yet.The Railways has announced it would allow private operators to run 150 trains.The Tejas trains were suspended on March 19 and will now run from October 17.

