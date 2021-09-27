New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: All the private liquor stores in Delhi will remain shut from October 1 as the new Liquor License policy is set to be rolled out in the national capital till November 16. This has lead to a liquor crisis in Delhi with people struggling to get booze of their choice.

As per the new Liquor policy of the city government, from October 1, only the liquor shops that are run by the government are going to remain open while private liquor shops will be closed till November 16. This means in 106 municipal wards of Delhi no liquor shop will open till the 16th of next month.

What does this mean?

In Delhi, there are around 80 wards without any liquor vendor. In 26 wards, there are only privately-owned liquor vendors. Due to the new policy, these vendors will be closed for 45 days starting October 1.

The areas where liquor selling will be affected include RK Puram, Andrews Ganj, Lajpat Nagar, Patparganj, Rajouri Garden, Tughlaqabad, Kotla Mubarakpur, Inderpuri, Rani Bagh, Rohtash Nagar, Jilmil and Pandav Nagar.

Why is this happening?

The retail liquor sale license has been allocated to the highest bidders in 32 zones. Each zone has around 10 wards and 27 liquor vendors. Currently, there are 849 liquor stores in Delhi, of which 276 are privately-run. The rest are operated by Delhi government’s agencies.

Backdrop

This comes as the Delhi government asked the wholesalers and government stores to maintain adequate supply of the liquor in the national capital. The instruction was passed for vendors and traders, keeping in mind the festival season which is around the corner in which demand of liquor is bound to go up.

The state government had floated tenders inviting bids for setting up retail vends under the new policy, to prevent the formation of syndicates leading to overcharging and brand influencing. The new policy leaves it on the licensee to decide matters of discount and rebate on the MRP, in contrast to the old policy.

