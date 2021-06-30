According to the new guidelines that will go in effect from Wednesday, July 1 onwards, double the average daily consumption of vaccine doses in any seven-day period of the previous month will be used to determine the “maximum monthly limit” of vaccine doses for a private hospital.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Private hospitals now must register themselves on CoWIN portal and route their vaccine orders through it, instead of directly buying the doses of COVID-19 vaccine from manufacturers, the government said in an order on Tuesday. The government additionally imposed a maximum limit on the number of vaccine doses a private hospital can procure in a month “to balance limited supply and prevent vaccine wastage”.

How will the monthly vaccine limit be determined for private hospitals?

According to the new guidelines that will go in effect from Wednesday, July 1 onwards, double the average daily consumption of vaccine doses in any seven-day period of the previous month will be used to determine the “maximum monthly limit” of vaccine doses for a private hospital.

"The likely monthly consumption shall be estimated by multiplying the daily average consumption during the week of the choice of the Private CVC (PCVC) in the previous month by 30. The maximum limit will be twice this quantity," the new guidelines state.

Let’s say a hospital’s seven-day average vaccine consumption for the week between May 3 to May 10 was 100 doses per day. In thirty days the average vaccine consumption would be thirty times 100, that is 3000 doses. Using the current formula, a private hospital can procure a maximum of 6000 vaccine doses for a period of thirty days. No prior approval from government authorities will be necessary to procure the vaccine doses, a statement by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare read.



Are the guidelines applicable to procure foreign vaccines as well?

No. Aggregation of demand will be done only for the Serum Institute's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

Why revision of guidelines for vaccine procurement by private hospitals?

The revision of the purchase process for private hospitals comes amid concerns raised by some states such as Tamil Nadu and Odisha that asked the centre for a change in the 75:25 allocation of doses.

All private hospitals will enter required details into the CoWIN database that will then aggregate district- and state-wise demand before passing the information on to the manufacturers. Following which the manufacturers will make the vaccine supplies.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma