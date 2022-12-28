'Principles Of India Under Attack': Mallikarjun Kharge Attacks BJP On Congress' 138th Foundation Day

CONGRESS chief Mallikarjun Kharge, on the 138th Foundation Day of the party, said India has progressed as the grand old party has taken the courage to break the shackles of Dalits, poor... to keep the democracy strong. He said his party follows the principle of taking everyone along.

While addressing the 138th Foundation Day of the party, Kharge, as quoted by ANI said, " Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru appointed five non-Congress ministers in his cabinet. It shows the principle of taking everyone along," said Kharge, addressing the 138th Foundation Day of the party."

In a veiled attack on the ruling BJP at the Centre, the Congress chief said the basic principles of India are being constantly attacked and the society is being divided by the hate. Targetting the BJP government, Kharge said people are hit by the price and unemployment but the government is not bothered about it.

Meanwhile, he also urged people to join Bharat Jodo Yatra. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the national capital on December 24 which has covered 10 states so far. Currently, it is on a nine-day winter break and will resume on January 3 and will enter Uttar Pradesh.

"To make Congress inclusive, we have to include youth, women, and intellectuals and it has already begun through Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. This has made our rivals nervous. We appeal to people to join this Yatra," Kharge added.

Indian National Congress (INC) was founded on December 28, 1885, in Bombay (Mumbai) in the presence of 72 delegates at Das Tejpal Sanskrit College. Every year on December 28, the party celebrates its foundation day.

After 24 years, Congress has elected a non-Gandhi President as Kharge emerged victorious in the party's top post-election after defeating his rival Shashi Tharoor in October. In 1998, Sonia Gandhi was made Congress President and in 2017 Rahul Gandhi was elected as a party president but he resigned from the post after the poll debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Recently, the party won the Himachal Pradesh polls. This was the first election won by Congress after Kharge took charge of the party's top post. However, the grand old party failed miserably in Gujarat to make its presence there.