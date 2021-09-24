New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Joe Biden at the White House on Friday in his first bilateral meeting with the US President during which the two leaders are expected to discuss a wide range of priority issues, including combating COVID-19, climate change, economic cooperation as well as Afghanistan. While the two leaders have met earlier when Biden was the Vice President of the country, this is for the first time that Biden is meeting Modi after he became the 46th president of the US in January.

Both Biden and Prime Minister Modi have spoken over the phone multiple times and have attended a few virtual summits, including that of the Quad in March hosted by the US president. Modi, who is visiting the US for the 7th time after assuming office in 2014, had said his visit would be an occasion to strengthen the Indo-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest with President Biden.

9:15 pm: I thank you for the warm welcome accorded to me & my delegation. Earlier, we had an opportunity to hold discussions, & at that time you had laid out the vision for India-US bilateral relations. Today, you are taking initiatives to implement your vision for India-US relations: PM

9:00 pm: Washington, DC | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden engage in a bilateral meeting at the Oval Office in the White House.

8:50 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden hold a bilateral meeting at the Oval Office in the White House

8:42 pm: This morning I’m hosting Indian PM Narendra Modi at the White House for a bilateral meeting. I look forward to strengthening the deep ties between our two nations, working to uphold a free & open Indo-Pacific, and tackling everything from COVID-19 to climate change: US President

8:38 pm: Washington DC | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the White House to hold a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden

8:33 pm: Washington DC | Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrive at the White House shortly White House Acting Chief of Protocol will greet the PM at the West Wing door on his arrival. PM Modi and President Biden's hour-long meeting will take place at the Oval Office.

8:30 pm: Members of the Indian community gathered outside the White House ahead of PM Narendra Modi arrival for a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden

8:25 pm: The meeting comes in the background of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and the two leaders will discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest.

8:20 pm: US President Joe Biden said before his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "I am going to have a meeting with QUAD, with the leaders of India, Japan and Australia. We will be talking about Afghanistan...which is a legitimate thing to talk about," he said.

8:15 pm: Washington DC: A large number of Indian-Americans begin gathering outside the White House ahead of the arrival of PM Narendra Modi. The PM will have a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden today. He will later participate in the first-in-person Quad Leaders' Summit.

8:00 pm: Celebrations continue outside White House, Washington DC as people wait to welcome PM Modi. "We feel privileged to welcome him here. He's a promising leader, can take India to greater heights,"a supporter says.

7:45 pm: On Thursday, the Prime Minister held bilateral meetings with United States Vice President Kamala Harris and Prime Ministers of Australia and Japan. He also met the CEOs of five major US corporates. The United States is India's single largest trading partner and a source of foreign direct investments.

