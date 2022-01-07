New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court, hearing the plea seeking probe into PM Modi's security breach during his visit to Punjab, on Friday, directed the Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court to secure and preserve the travel records of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Punjab forthwith. The apex court also directed the Punjab and police authorities, SPG, and other Central and State agencies to cooperate and provide necessary assistance to seal the entire record.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana also asked the counsel representing Punjab and the central governments to ask the committees set up by them separately to probe the lapses during the visit of the prime minister to “hold their hands till Monday” when it will hear the plea next.

The bench, also comprising justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, has taken note of the plea alleging a serious breach in the prime minister's security that took place in Ferozepur, Punjab, on Wednesday and it had led to the stalling of his cavalcade in Bathinda for around 20 minutes.

The top court was hearing the plea of an organisation ‘Lawyer's Voice' seeking a thorough investigation into the breach in Prime Minister Modi's security in Punjab and ensuring there is no such event in the future.

During the hearing of the plea, prosecution lawyer Maninder Singh told the Supreme Court that the investigation in Prime Minister's security breach is not only a law and order but falls under the Special Protection Groups Act and said that the issue of PM protection is a national security issue and comes under parliamentary purview. "The incident needs to be professionally investigated", he said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, submitted that some NIA officer should assist the court's officer in collecting and securing the evidence, which includes wireless messages in connection with PM's movement in the state. Mehta added that the court officer may find it difficult to pin down on sources, from which information is required. Mehta termed the incident "rarest of the rare issue".

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to examine a plea raising the issue of an alleged breach of security to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab. Senior advocate Maninder Singh mentioned the plea in the top court. The plea filed by Delhi-based Lawyer's Voice alleged the state government and the police were complicit in jeopardising the security of the holder of the high constitutional office in the country."

The security lapse, as per reliable reports in the print and the electronic media, and as per the Press Information Bureau report of Central government was clearly intentional and raises a serious question as to national security and the role played by the present political dispensation in the State of Punjab", said the plea.

The plea sought a direction to the District Judge Bathinda to collect, preserve and present all material pertaining to the movement and deployment of Punjab Police in connection with the visit of the Prime Minister, fix responsibility of the DGP and the Chief Secretary, Punjab.

(With Agency Inputs)

