New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday the nation through his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" today. This is the 67th edition of the Prime Minister's monthly radio programme.

In this episode of his monthly radio show, PM Modi spoke about the ongoing coronavirus crisis. He also paid homage to the veterans and the martyrs of the Kargil war of the occasion of the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

"At times, without paying heed to the essence, we encourage certain things on Social Media that are detrimental to the country. There are times when we keep forwarding things out of sheer curiosity. Despite knowing that it is wrong, we keep doing it," PM Modi said.

Here are the highlights from Mann Ki Baat:

11:35 am: It is season of rains. I urge you to pay special attention to cleanliness around you. Keep taking immunity enhancers such as Ayurvedic kadha. During times of coronavirus pandemic, it is imperative that we protect ourselves against other diseases: PM Modi

11:35 am: During this rainy season, there is a large part of country grappling with floods. In such scenario, all government, NDRF, Disaster response teams, SHGs working in tandem to provide relief, rescue in all possible ways. Whole country stands by those affected by this disaster: PM Modi

11:31 am: Friends, the 7th of August is National Handloom Day. The Handloom of India and our Handicrafts encompass a glorious history of hundreds of years: PM Modi

11:28 am: Mohammed Iqbal, Municipal President in Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) built a sprayer machine at the cost of only Rs 50,000. There are many such inspiring stories from the entire country: PM Modi

11:26 am: During COVID-19, Balbir Kaur, sarpanch of Trewa in Jammu, built a 30-bed quarantine bed in her panchayat. Jaituna Begum of Chountliwar in Ganderbal resolved that her panchayat will fight COVID-19 and also create employment opportunities: PM Modi

During COVID19, Balbir Kaur, sarpanch of Trewa in Jammu, built a 30-bed quarantine bed in her panchayat. Jaituna Begum of Chountliwar in Ganderbal resolved that her panchayat will fight COVID19 & also create employment opportunities: PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'

11:19 am: Today, COVID19 recovery rate in our country is better than others. Our fatality rate is much less than most other countries. We able to save the lives of lakhs of people, but threat of coronavirus is not over yet. It is spreading fast many areas, we need to remain vigilant: PM Modi

11:18 am: My dear countrymen, the correct approach, a positive approach always goes a long way in transforming distressing times into opportunities, adversities into triggers of development and progress: PM Modi

11:12 am: There are times when masks cause inconvenience, one feels like removing them from the face- especially during a conversation. When a mask is required the most, we tend to remove it: PM Modi

11:11 am: The loss of even one life is saddening, but India has also succeeded in saving the lives of millions of her people: PM Modi

11:11 am: My dear countrymen, over the last few months, the way the country fought against Corona unitedly, has proven many apprehensions wrong. Today, the recovery rate in our country is better compared to other countries: PM Modi

11:05 am: Pakistan undertook this misadventure with sinister plans to capture India's land and to divert attention from its internal conflicts: PM Modi

11:04 am: You can imagine….the enemy lodged in soaring mountainous heights and our armed forces, our brave soldiers fighting from down below! But it was not about victoriously conquering the height: PM Modi

11:03 am: Friends, India can never forget the circumstances under which the battle of Kargil took place. Pakistan had embarked upon this misadventure, nursing delusions of encroaching upon Indian soil, to distract attention frominternal strife prevailing there: PM Modi

