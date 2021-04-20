India Coronavirus News: Pushing for 'dawai bhi, kadai bhi', PM Modi stressed that appropriate COVID behaviour must be followed to beat COVID-19.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the massive spike in coronavirus cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appealed to states and union territories (UTs) to avoid complete lockdown and focus on micro containment zones to break the chain of the COVID-19 infection.

Pushing for 'dawai bhi, kadai bhi', PM Modi stressed that appropriate COVID behaviour must be followed to beat COVID-19. He also lauded healthcare staff, frontline workers and pharma companies for their crucial role in India's fight against COVID-19 and called for more production of vaccines.

Here are the key highlights from PM Modi's address to the nation:

* We are facing the second wave of COVID-19 now. I understand the pain you are going through and express my sympathies to the families who have lost their loved ones due to COVID.

* The challenge before is big but we have to overcome it with our resolve, courage and preparation.

* The oxygen demand has increased in many parts of the country. The Centre, state governments, private sector are trying to make oxygen available to all those who need it. Many steps are being taken in this direction.

* Work is on to increase the number of beds in hospitals. In some cities, large COVID19 dedicated hospitals are being built.

* India with two 'made in India' vaccines started the world's largest vaccination program. Till now, more than 12 crore vaccine doses have been administered. From 1st May, those above the age of 18 years can be vaccinated.

* I request state governments to urge the workers to stay where they are. This trust given by the states to the workers will help them, and that they will be vaccinated in the city where they are.

* I urge the states to consider lockdowns only as of the last option and focus creating on micro containment zones.

* I'm confident India will defeat COVID-19 pandemic. All need to work for benefit of everyone in need of help, including migrant workers.

