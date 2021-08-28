New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the renovated Jallianwala Bagh memorial complex in Punjab's Amritsar to the nation. Along with PM Modi, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also attended the virtual event. A wreath-laying ceremony was held and a two-minute silence was observed in the memory of martyrs of the Jallianwala massacre.

After dedicating the renovated Smarak to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Jallianwala Bagh is the place that gave courage to an innumerable number of revolutionaries like Sardar Udham Singh and Bhagat Singh to sacrifice their lives for the nation.

"Whatever happened during & after the partition can be seen in every corner of the country & especially in Punjab. We have marked August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, to remember the pain and sufferings faced by the people of India back then", PM Modi added.

"Our tribal community played a major role in the freedom struggle but their sacrifices didn't find mention in history books to the extent they deserve. Work is in progress on museums to showcase the struggle of Aadiwasi freedom fighters in 9 states of the country", he said.

"Like Jallianwala Bagh, renovation work of other memorials related to our freedom struggle. Dedicated to Chandra Shekhar Azad, India's first interactive gallery is being constructed in UP's Allahabad", the PM added.

As per the PMO, four Museum galleries have been created through adaptive reuse of redundant and underutilised buildings. The galleries showcase the historical value of events that unfolded in Punjab during that period, with the fusion of audio-visual technology, including projection mapping and 3D representation, as well as art and sculptural installations. A 'Sound and Light' show has also been set up to display the events that happened on April 13, 1919.

Multiple development initiatives have been undertaken at the complex. Elaborate heritage restoration works have been carried out in sync with the local architectural style of Punjab. The Shaheedi well has been repaired and restored with a redefined superstructure. The heart of the Bagh, the flame monument, has been repaired and restored, the water body rejuvenated as a lily pond, and the pathways made broader for better navigability.

Several new and modern amenities have been added, including redefined paths of movement with appropriate signages; illumination of strategic spots; landscaping and hardscaping with native plantation; and installation of audio nodes throughout the garden, said PMO, added that newer areas have been also developed for housing the Salvation Ground, Amar Jyot and Flag Mast.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan