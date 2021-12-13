New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Monday at around 1 pm. Considered as PM Modi's 'dream project', the Kashi Vishwanath Dham has been constructed at a cost of Rs 339 crore. Earlier, PM Modi had said that this project will add to Kashi's spiritual vibrancy.

Besides inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project, PM Modi will also participate in a two-day conclave in Varanasi that will be attended by chief ministers of 12 Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states. Nine deputy chief ministers will also participate in the meeting.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the big story:

10:18 hours: Recap: Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will attend the inauguration ceremony today.

10:10 hours: Preparations underway for PM Modi's visit.

9:56 hours: Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi had said that the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project will add to Kashi's spiritual vibrancy.

At a special programme in Kashi, the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project will be inaugurated. This will add to Kashi's spiritual vibrancy. I would urge you all to join tomorrow's programme, he had tweeted.

9:29 hours: PM Modi offer prayers at Kaal Bhiarav temple and Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple at around 1200 hours and 1300 hours. He is expected to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Dham at around 1320 hours.

9:02 hours: The PMO also said that PM Modi took a keen and active interest at all stages of the project.

Regular briefings, reviews and monitoring were done by the Prime Minister himself, and he constantly gave inputs and insights to improve the project and make it more accessible for pilgrims, including for the disabled, it said.

8:49 hours: It was the vision of the Prime Minister for a long time, to facilitate the pilgrims and devotees of Baba Vishwanath, who had to encounter congested streets and surroundings with poor upkeep, when they practised the age-old custom of taking a dip in the holy river, collecting Gangajal and offering it at the temple. To realise this vision, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham was conceptualised as a project to create an easily accessible pathway to connect Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple to the banks of the River Ganga, the PMO said in a statement.

8:42 hours: PM Modi had laid the foundation stone of the project on March 8, 2019, right before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

8:35 hours: According to Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi at 1 pm will visit Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple and offer prayers, after which he will inaugurate phase 1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

8:26 hours: The Kashi Vishwanath Dham has constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crores.

8:24 hours: PM Modi will also participate in a conclave of CMs of 12 BJP-ruled states along with deputy CMs of Bihar and Nagaland.

8:19 hours: PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor during this two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi today.

