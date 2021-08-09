The PMO has said that the agenda of the meeting would be maritime security and crime and ways to strengthen coordination in the domain. It said that this will be the first time when an Indian Prime Minister would preside over a UNSC open debate.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days after India assumed the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the high-level open debate on 'Enhancing Maritime Security - A Case for International Cooperation' on Monday via video conferencing.

The debate, which is expected to begin at 5.30 pm, will be attended by several heads of state and the government of member states of the UNSC. It is expected that Russian President Vladimir Putin will also attend the meeting.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has said that the agenda of the meeting would be maritime security and crime and ways to strengthen coordination in the domain. It said that this will be the first time when an Indian Prime Minister would preside over a UNSC open debate.

"Given that no country alone can address the diverse aspects of maritime security, it is important to consider this subject in a holistic manner in the UNSC. A comprehensive approach to Maritime Security should protect and support legitimate maritime activities, while countering traditional and non-traditional threats in the maritime domain," the PMO stated.

The PMO also said that PM Modi had forward the vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for all in the Region) in 2015 which focuses on "cooperative measures for sustainable use of the oceans and provides a framework for a safe, secure and stable maritime domain in the region".

"In 2019, at the East Asia Summit, this initiative was further elaborated through the Indo-Pacific Oceans’ Initiative (IPOI) with a focus on seven pillars of maritime security including Maritime Ecology; Maritime Resources; Capacity Building and Resource Sharing; Disaster Risk Reduction and Management; Science, Technology and Academic Cooperation; and Trade Connectivity and Maritime Transport," the PMO noted.

