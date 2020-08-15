While addressing the nation from ramparts of Red Fort on 74th Independence Day, PM Modi paid tributes to freedom fighters and security forces and said that India became a challenge to forces of expansionism with its freedom struggle.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the corona warriors, saying they have lived the mantra of 'Seva Parmo Dharma' and served the people of India, adding that India will achieve victory over coronavirus with the resolve of people of the country.

"We're going through distinct times. I can't see young children in front of me today. Corona has stopped everyone. In these times of COVID, Corona warriors have lived the mantra of 'Seva Parmo Dharma' and served the people of India. I express my gratitude to them," news agency ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

PM Modi pushes for "Aatmanirbhar Bharat", says Indians have taken a pledge to become 'self-reliant'

Emphasising on "Aatmanirbhar Bharat", PM Modi said that people across the country have taken a pledge amid the coronavirus pandemic to "self-reliant", adding that it as become "a 'mantra' for the 130 crore Indians today".

"I am confident that India will realise this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest until we achieve that goal," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

He, however, noted that there are several challenges for Aatmanirbhar Bharat but said that people across the country can solve the challenges and find solutions for all tough situations.

"A few months back we used to import N-95 masks, PPE kits and ventilators. Today India is not only meeting its requirements but it has also stepped forward to help other countries. Today, many big companies are turning towards India. We have to move forward with the mantra of ‘Make for the world’ along with ‘Make in India’," PM Modi said.

Vocal for local should become mantra for every Indian

The Prime Minister also stressed that that the mindset of free India should be 'vocal for local' to achieve the goal of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', saying that India's progress is seen in all fields in past six years and added that "be it providing every household with electricity, cooking gas, creating bank accounts for the poor or building toilets in all houses, India has progressed a lot in every field in the last six years".

"The mindset of free India should be 'vocal for local'. We should appreciate our local products, if we don't do this then our products will not get the opportunity to do better and will not get encouraged," he said.

PM Modi's stern message to China and Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that the respect for India's sovereignty is supreme and Indian Army has responded from the LOC to the LAC whoever raised an eye on the sovereignty of the country. He further said that India is connecting its relations with its neighbours, whether they are connected to it on land or from the sea, with the partnership of security, development and trust.

"Today neighbour is not just the one with whom we share border but also those with whom our heart stays connected, where there is harmony in relations. I'm happy that in past some time India has further strengthened its relations with all countries in 'extended neighbourhood'," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

Ramjanmbhoomi issue has been resolved

In his address to the nation, the Prime Minister also spoke about the Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan and said that the Ramjanmbhoomi that prevailed for centuries, has been resolved peacefully, adding that the "conduct of people of the country has been unprecedented and is an inspiration for future".

PM Modi launches National Digital Health Mission

The Prime Minister also launched the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM), saying it will bring a "revolution" in the health sector in India. He said that the health ID "will have the information of every test, every disease, which medicine was prescribed to you by which doctor, what the reports were".

"Every Indian will get a Health ID card. Every time you visit a doctor or a pharmacy, everything will be logged in this health card in your profile on a national scale. From the doctor's appointment to the medication advised, everything will be available in your health profile," PM Modi said.

Centre to unveil a new cyber security policy

PM Modi also announced that the Centre will soon unveil a new cybersecurity policy. Noting that the participation of rural India and villages in Digital India is necessary, PM Modi said that the Centre is rapidly expanding India's optical fibre network which will reach every gram panchayat within 1,000 days.

"Within next 1000 days, over 6 lakh villages will be connected with a fiber-optic network; we will soon unveil a new cybersecurity policy," he said.

Delimitation process underway in J-K, polls to be conducted soon

PM Modi also announced that a delimitation exercise is being carried out in Jammu and Kashmir and the country is committed for completion of this work so that elections are held and people's representatives are elected there.

"This one year is a year of the new journey of development for Jammu and Kashmir. This one year is the year of the rights received by the women and the Dalits in Jammu and Kashmir. This one year is also the year of a life of dignity for the refugees in Jammu and Kashmir," PM Modi said.

Have set up committee to reconsider the minimum age for marriage of our daughters

PM Modi also announced that the Centre has set up committee to reconsider the minimum age for marriage of women across the country, saying the government will take appropriate decision after the committee submits its report.

"Whenever women received opportunity, they made India proud and strengthened it. Today, nation is determined to provide equal opprtunities of self-emloyment and employment to them. Today women are working in coal mines, our daughters are touching the sky while flying fighter plane," PM Modi said.

Lakshadweep will be connected to submarine optical fibre cable

PM Modi also said that Lakshadweep will also be connected to submarine optical fiber cable in the next 1,000 days and announced the expansion of NCC in 173 borders and coastal districts of India and added that government will induct 1 lakh new NCC cadets from border districts.

"There are more than 1300 islands in our country. Keeping in mind their geographical location and their significance in the development of the nation, work to begin new projects in some of these islands is underway," PM Mod said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma