New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing his tradition of celebrating Diwali with soldiers of the Armed Forces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled to Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Saturday and observed the festival of lights with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at Longewala. He was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana.

Since Modi became the Prime Minister of the country, he has been celebrating his Diwali with the soldiers of the Armed Forces. In 2014, when he got elected to head the country, PM Modi went to Siachen, which is the world's highest battlefield, to celebrate the Diwali.

Apart from Siachen, PM Modi has also visited the border outposts Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate Diwali.

On Friday, the Prime Minister had also appealed people across the to light a 'diya' as a "salute to soldiers" and said that words cannot do justice to the sense of gratitude for their exemplary courage.

"This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a #Salute2Soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can't do justice to the sense of gratitude we have for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We are also grateful to the families of those on the borders," he had tweeted while sharing an audio clip of his recent 'Mann Ki Baat' programme.

This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a #Salute2Soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can’t do justice to the sense of gratitude we have for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We are also grateful to the families of those on the borders. pic.twitter.com/UAKqPLvKR8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 13, 2020

Following his appeal, several top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, urged people to light a diya for the soldiers of the Armed Forces.

"On this occasion of Deepawali, I extend my best wishes especially to all the soldiers guarding the borders of the country and to their families. I salute the courage and valor of all the soldiers of the country and wish them good health," tweeted Rajnath Singh in Hindi.

"I also wish Deepawali to the ex-servicemen of the country and their families. They have given their lives to the security and service of the country. Even though they are no longer in active service, their passion to do anything for the country remains at stake," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma