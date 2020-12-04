The meeting, which was held virtually on Friday, was attended by the top brass of the government including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired an all-party meet on Friday and discussed the current coronavirus situation in India. The Prime Minister also discussed about the government's plan to roll out a vaccine in the country.

The meeting, which was held virtually on Friday, was attended by the top brass of the government including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi.

Meanwhile, about 12 leaders from prominent political parties, having five or more than five MPs, will be speaking at the meeting.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad will speak on behalf of the Congress in the meeting. Sudip Bandyopadhyay from the TMC, Sharad Pawar of the NCP, Nama Nageswara Rao from the TRS an Vinayak Raut from the Shiv Sena among others will also speak during the meeting.

Opposition leaders are also expected to question the government about the expected availability of the COVID-19 vaccine and plans for its distribution.

Meanwhile, this is the second all-party called by PM Modi since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The meeting comes at a time when coronavirus cases, especially at Delhi, are surging across the country.

It is expected that the government brief the parliamentarians about various steps it has taken to deal with the pandemic. Meanwhile, media reports suggest that the government might merge the winter session of the Parliament with the budget session.

Meanwhile, PM has held several meetings with chief ministers and representatives of states and union territories (UTs), reviewing the coronavirus pandemic situation there and offer suggestions.

On Monday, he also held a virtual meeting with three teams working on developing and manufacturing coronavirus vaccine. He had also visited three facilities on Saturday which are developing a coronavirus vaccine and reviewed the vaccine development in the country.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma