New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Christmas late evening to inform that India will begin vaccinating adolscents aged 15 to 18-year-old from January 3, 2022. The healthcare workers will also be administered with a "precaution dose" of COVID-19 vaccine from January 10, 2022, PM Modi announced further. PM Modi also urged citizens to continue masking up in the wake of the risks posed by COVID-19 pandemic.

Citizens aged above 60 years of age will also be given a "precaution dose" of COVID-19 vaccine upon doctor's advise from January 10, 2022 onwards, Prime Minister announced on Saturday.

Prime Minister Modi said that the country is better equipped at handling the evolving COVID-19 situation even as the virus continues to mutate itself.

He urged the citizens to not panic but continue to follow precautions such as masking up and maintaining hand-hygiene. "We have 18 Lakh isolation beds, 5 lakh oxygen supported beds, 1.4 Lakh ICU beds," Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed. Prime Minister added that there are 90,000 ICU and non-ICU beds for children.

"India started vaccination to its citizens from January 16 this year. It is the collective effort and collective will of all the citizens of the country that today India has crossed the unprecedented and very difficult target of 141 crore vaccine doses," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Vaccination for children to begin from January 3, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while acknowledging that the school and college-going adolscents in 15 to 18-year old age group remain prone to the risks posed by COVID-19, announced the extension of existing COVID-19 vaccination program for individuals aged between 15 to 18. "Vaccination for children in the age of 15-18 years will begin from January 3, 2022," PM Modi said.

'Precaution dose' vaccination for healthcare workers, citizens aged above 60 to begin from Jan 10, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while falling short of using the word 'booster' for an additional dose of vaccine against COVID-19 apart from two-dose course, announced that the country will start administering a 'precaution dose' of vaccine against COVID-19 among healthcare workers. "Those with comorbidities and above 60 years of age on the recommendation of their doctors will be eligible for precaution doses from January 10, 2022 onwards," Prime Minister Modi added further.

My address to the nation. https://t.co/dBQKvHXPtv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2021

PM Modi said that scientists continue to keep a close watch on the threats posed by new Omicron strain of coronavirus.

