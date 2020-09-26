New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virrtually addressed the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). During his address, PM Modi called 'reforms' at the UN and said that "India will always speak in support of peace, security and prosperity".

In his pre-recorded statement, the Prime Minister also said that while it is a fact that the faith and respect that the United Nations enjoys among the 1.3 billion people in India is "unparalleled", it is also true that the people of India have been waiting for a long time for the process for the reforms of the United Nations to get completed.

Here are the key highlights from PM Modi's address at the UNGA:

* India is proud of the fact that it is one of the Founding Members of the United Nations. On this historic occasion, I have come to this global platform to share the sentiments of 1.3 billion people of India

* If we were to make an objective assesment of the performance of UN over the last 75 years, we see several stellar achievements. But at the same time, there are also several instances that point to the need for a serious introspection of the work of the United Nations

* Today, people of India are concerned whether this reform-process will ever reach its logical conclusion. For how long will India be kept out of the decision-making structures of the United Nations?

* When we were strong, we were never a threat to the world, when we were weak, we never become a burden on the world. How long would a country have to wait particularly when the transformational changes happening in that country affect a large part of the world

* India is that country, which in the course of maintaining peace, has lost the maximum number of its brave soldiers. Today every Indian, while seeing the contribution of India in UN, aspires for India’s expanded role in the United Nations

* From India’s Neighbourhood First Policy to our Act East Policy, as well as idea of security and growth for all in the region, or our views towards the Indo Pacific region, we have always worked for the interests of humankind and not driven by our own self-interests

* India’s partnerships are always guided by this very principle. Any gesture of friendship by India towards one country is not directed against any third country

* Even during these very difficult times of the raging pandemic, the pharmaceutical industry of India has sent essential medicines to more than 150 countries

* As the largest vaccine producing country in the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today. India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis

* Starting from January next year, India will also fulfil its responsibility as a non-permanent member of the Security Council. India will always speak in support of peace, security and prosperity

* India will not hesitate in raising its voice against the enemies of humanity, human race and human values – these include terrorism, smuggling of illegal weapons, drugs and money-laundering

* In the changed circumstances of the post-pandemic era, we are moving forward with the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. A self-reliant India will also be a force multiplier for the global economy

* Large scale efforts are being made in India to promote women entrepreneurship and leadership. Indian women, today, are biggest beneficiaries of world's largest micro financing scheme. India is one of those countries where women are provided paid maternity leave of 26 weeks

