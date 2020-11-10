Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the 20th Summit of SCO Council of Heads of State via video-conferencing.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday gave a stern message to China and Pakistan amid escalating tensions with both the countries and said that India believes it is important to "respect one another's sovereignty and territorial integrity".

Addressing the 20th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit via video conferencing, PM Modi said that some people are making unnecessary attempts to "bring bilateral issues in the SCO agenda" and called it a violation of SCO Charter and Shanghai spirit.

"India strongly believes in peace, security and prosperity. And we have always voiced opposition to terrorism, illegal arms smuggling, drugs and money laundering. India has remained firm in its commitment to work under the SCO as per the principles laid down in the SCO Charter," PM Modi said.

Speaking about the coronavirus crisis, PM Modi said that India's pharma industry sent essential medicines to over 150 countries, adding that the country will "use its vaccine production and distribution capacity to help the entire humanity in fighting this crisis".

This is the first time when PM Modi and Chinese President XI Jinping came face-to-face after the deadly Galwan Valley clash in eastern Ladakh which claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel-rank officer.

Since the deadly Galwan Valley clash, tensions between India and China have increased, leading to a strong build-up of Armies of two nations across the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The two countries, however, had held several military and diplomatic level talks to deescalate the tensions in the region.

Talking about the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, it was held this year virtually because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Russia is the current chair of the event and President Vladmir Putin had chaired the meeting.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma