Prime Minister Modi To Flag-Off Third Vande Bharat Train On September 30

Indian railways have been an essential part of an Indian's life. Daily lakhs of commuters travel from one place to another. There are several super fast trains in the country including Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express, Vande Bharat Express, and others. In a move to upgrade the working of the train, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will flag off the new Vande Bharat. The train will connect the capital of Gujarat and Maharashtra as it will run between Gandhinagar and Mumbai.

Talking about what all new features will the Vande Bharat have, CPRO of Western Railway zone, Sumit Thakur said, "The Vande Bharat Express offers a myriad of superior amenities which will provide passengers with aircraft like travelling experience and advanced state-of-the-art safety features including Kavach technology - an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System."

Further, the CRPO said that the train has fully suspended traction motors for 160 kmph operational speed. In order to provide people with a smooth and safe journey and enhanced riding comfort, the train is also equipped with an advanced state-of-the-art suspension system.

"Every coach is equipped with 32-inch screens providing Passenger Information and Infotainment. Divyang-friendly washrooms and seat handle with seat numbers in Braille letters have also been provided," Thakur was quoted as saying by the news agency.

The train has reclining seats in every class, whereas the executive coaches of the train have been equipped with 180-degree rotating seats. Vande Bharat Express also incorporates many advanced safety measures. Other new features of the train include automatic fire sensors, CCTV cameras, on-demand content with wifi Facility, three-hour battery backup, and GPS systems to make travelling safer.

This is the third Vande Bharat train in the country, the other two being run between New Delhi - Varanasi and New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra.

Further, ICF has set a target of manufacturing 75 Vande Bharat trains by August 2023.

(With ANI inputs)