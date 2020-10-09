Police said that priest Babulal Sharma named one Kailash Meena and five others before he succumbed to the burn injuries in Jaipur's SMS hospital.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a shocking incident, a priest in Rajasthan's Karauli district was allegedly burnt alive by a group of people over a temple land dispute. Police said that priest Babulal Sharma named one Kailash Meena and his sons before he succumbed to the burn injuries. The incident took place at Bukna village in Sapotra area of Karauli district reportedly due to the scuffle over temple land encroachment.

The priest had land in the village where he wanted to build a house. However, the accused claimed that the land belonged to them. When the dispute reached village elders, they ruled in favour of the priest, who then placed bales of his newly harvested millet there.

However, the accused reportedly started building a hut at the land, following which a scuffle broke out between them. The accused then set the bales of millet on fire. The priest alleged that they also poured petrol on him and set on fire. He sustained severe burn injuries and rushed to the SMS hospital in Jaipur.

"Priest Babulal gave a statement to police in the hospital that few influential people including accused Kailash Meena & his sons tried to encroach his land & during a dispute accused set the fence on fire in which priest got severely burnt," Mridul Kachhwa, SP, Karauli said.

The police have registered a case against six persons under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and arrested main accused Kailash Meena. Five other accused including, Shankar and Namo Meena are yet to be arrested.

Relatives of the priest said that there is anger among the Brahmin community due to the incident and demanded the arrest of the entire family of accused Kailash Meena.

"Only one accused has been arrested for burning the priest. We demand the accused's entire family involved in this case should be arrested & police officials should be suspended for inaction. There's anger in the entire Brahmin community," Ramakant Sharma, Priest Babulal's relative said.

