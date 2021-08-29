Ahead of Janmashtami the prices of fruits have shot up due to the demand-supply nexus. Rakesh Kumar, who is a fruit businessman in the wholesale market, has said that only four fruits are in high demand right now.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: Janmashtami or Krishna Janmashtami is one of the most popular festivals in India that is celebrated with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm across the country. Special events are organised and poojas are performed by Lord Krishna's devotees as they celebrate his birth anniversary.



However, ahead of Janmashtami, prices of different fruits have shot up due to the demand-supply nexus. In Bihar's Patna, the demand for apples, bananas, pomegranates and pears has increased significantly which has led to an increase in their prices.



According to a report by Dainik Jagran, traders are purchasing fruits from the wholesale market committee on Fridays and Saturdays while local vendors can buy them only on Sundays and Mondays. The report said that the business generated from the sale of apple, pear, pomegranate and banana is estimated to be around Rs 9 crore in four days.



Rakesh Kumar, who is a fruit businessman in the wholesale market, has said that only four fruits are in high demand right now. He also mentioned that at the present situation around thirty trucks loaded with fruits are getting sold daily which means that business of around Rs. 2.5 crore is generated. Rakesh also said that despite having enough quantity of fruits, the prices have increased partly.

Name of the fruit Earlier fruit prices in whole sale market Current fruit prices in whole sale market Apple Rs.40 to Rs.70 Rs.50 to Rs.90 Banana Rs. 100 to Rs. 300 Rs. 150 to Rs. 350 Pomegranate Rs.70 to Rs. 90, Rs.80 to Rs.100 Guava Rs.12 to Rs.15 Rs.15 to Rs. 18

Name of the fruit Earlier fruit prices in retail market Current fruit prices in retail market Apple Rs.60 to Rs.90 Rs. 70 to Rs.110 Banana Rs.20 to Rs.30 Rs.30 to Rs.40 Pomegranate Rs.80 to Rs.100 Rs.90 to Rs. 120 Guava Rs. 20 to Rs. 30 Rs.30 to Rs.40



Meanwhile, Indranarayan Mehta, who is a banana trader, said that the supply of the fruit is done from Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Hajipur and Naugachia. He also said that it is expected that approximately 30 trucks of bananas will be sold on the day of Janmashtami whereas apples and guava are expected to generate the highest revenue.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen