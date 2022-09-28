'Pressured To Take Manish Sisodia's Name': AAP Slams BJP Over Vijay Nair's Arrest In Liquor Policy Scam

A DAY after the arrest of its communication in-charge Vijay Nair by the CBI in the Delhi Excise Policy scam, the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday condemned the action against him and said that he was taken into custody as Nair refused to budge down to the agency's pressure to implicate Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. The CBI has named Sisodia as the number one accused in the liquor policy case.

Terming the arrest of Nair BJP's "outgoing attempt" to crush AAP, the Kejriwal-led party said that the move came to obstruct its campaign in Gujarat where assembly polls are scheduled for later this year.

"Vijay Nair is communication in-charge of AAP. He was responsible for developing and implementing communication strategies in Punjab earlier and Gujarat now. He has nothing to do with the excise policy. Strangely, he has been arrested by the CBI just now in the excise case," the party said in a statement.

"We strongly condemn these unconstitutional and illegal methods being adopted by the BJP. All allegations against Vijay Nair and AAP leaders are false and completely baseless," AAP added.

The Aam Aadmi Party further alleged that the CBI raided Nair's house twice but didn't found anything incriminating. The party also alleged he was pressurised by CBI to take Manish Sisodia's name else he would be arrested.

"Nair was called for questioning in the last few days and was pressured to take the name of Manish Sisodia. When he refused to do that, he was threatened that he would be arrested." The entire country is watching how the BJP is completely rattled by the AAP's growing popularity across India," it said. The BJP is "unable to digest the rapidly growing" support for the AAP in Gujarat, AAP added.

Vijay Nair, AAP's communication in charge was arrested by the CBI on Tuesday. The federal agency said that Nair was arrested for his alleged role in cartelisation and conspiracy related to alleged irregularities in the allocation of liquor licence in the national capital.

The FIR has alleged that Arjun Pandey, an associate of Sisodia, had once collected about Rs 2-4 crore in cash from liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru on behalf of Nair, former CEO of Only Much Louder, an entertainment and event management company. Nair's name had come to the fore in a parallel probe launched by the Corporate Affairs Ministry into the alleged liquor licensing scam in Delhi last month.

Meanwhile, the enforcement directorate today also arrested Sameer Mahendru, an accused in its money laundering probe in Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, from the national capital. Mahendru, Managing Director of Delhi's Jor Bagh-based liquor distributor Indospirit Group, was arrested during raids conducted by the ED officials this morning.