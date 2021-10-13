New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday said that President Ram Nath Kovind has assured the Congress delegation that he will discuss the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, in which 8 people including 4 farmers were killed, with the BJP government at the Centre today itself. "President has given us the assurance that he will discuss the matter with the government today itself", Priyanka Gandhi said today after meeting the President.

The President's assurance came after Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Khagre, AK Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad met the President over the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri and demanded an inquiry by two sitting judges of the Supreme Court into the matter.

The Congress delegation also demanded the President that MoS Home Ajay Mishra, whose son is the prime accused in the case and is currently on 3-day police remand, should resign from his post or be dismissed by the government. The Congress leaders said that a fair probe in the matter can only be done if the minister is removed from the post.

"We told the President that the accused's father who is MoS Home, should be removed from the post as a fair probe is not possible in his presence. Likewise, we also demanded inquiry be done by two sitting judges of Supreme Court", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said after meeting the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

As many as eight people including four farmers had died in the violence that took place on October 3. Uttar Pradesh police have so far arrested three people including the son of Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a body of several farmer unions, had issued a statement regarding the incident and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Ashish Mishra, while the others had been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.

Meanwhile, refuting SKM's allegations, MoS Teni said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants merged with protesting farmers and pelted stones on the car, which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'. Ashish Mishra also refuted SKM's allegations and reiterated his absence at the spot where the incident took place.

