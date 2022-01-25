New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation on the eve of 73rd Republic Day on Tuesday. Reflecting on India's ongoing fight against COVID-19 pandemic, President Ram Nath Kovind alerted the citizens asking them to 'not give any laxity', adding, that 'the precautions we have taken so far have to be continued'.

"I feel proud to say that we have displayed exceptional determination and efficiency against Coronavirus," President Kovind said. "Countless families have gone through terrible calamity. I have no words to express our collective pain. But the only consolation is that many lives have been saved," President Kovind added further.

Further reflecting on India's best-ever performance in Tokyo Olympics, President Ram Nath Kovind said that there was a wave of happiness among the people due to the stellar performance of our players in the Olympic Games last year. "The confidence of those young winners is inspiring lakhs of countrymen today," he said.

Our civilisation is ancient but republic is new: President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind said that the feeling of patriotism strengthens sense of duty of the countrymen. Pointing out that India's freedom struggle was an 'inspiring chapter in our glorious historical journey', President Kovind said that this seventy-fifth year of independence is the time to rekindle the values of life that inspired our great national movement.

"Our civilisation is ancient but our republic is new. Nation building is a continuous campaign for us. Just as it happens in a family, it happens in a nation that one generation works hard to ensure a better future for the next generation," President Kovind added.

India now world's major naval-powered nation: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind highlighted that the dedicated teams from the Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard Limited built the indigenous and ultra-modern aircraft carrier 'IAC Vikrant' to be inducted into the Navy. "On the strength of such modern military capabilities, India is now counted among the world's major naval-powered nations," President Kovind said.

Mahatma Gandhi wanted us to look within: President Kovnd

President Kovind that that it was in 1930 when Mahatma Gandhi explained to the countrymen how to celebrate 'Purna Swaraj Day'. "This teaching of Gandhiji to do constructive work as much as possible will always be relevant," President said. "Gandhiji wanted us to look within, introspect and try to be better human beings, and then look outside, collaborate with people and contribute towards building a better India and a better world," President Kovind added.

