New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: President Ram Nath Kovind visited the Army Hospital (R&R) in Delhi on Fridayafter complaining of chest discomfort. "He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation. His condition is stable," the Army Hospital said in a statement.

Kovind took the first dose of the vaccine against the COVID-19 earlier this month. “President thanked all doctors, nurses, health workers and administrators who are successfully implementing the largest vaccination drive in history and urged all eligible citizens to get vaccinated,” his office wrote on Twitter.

Earlier today, the President extended greetings to his Bangladeshi counterpart Abdul Hamid on the country's 50th Independence Day. "On behalf of the people of India and on my own behalf, I extend warm greetings and felicitations to Your Excellency, the Government and the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of your National Day. India and Bangladesh are celebrating 50 years of our exemplary and unique bilateral ties," he was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta