President Ram Nath Kovind underwent successful cataract surgery at the Army Hospital in New Delhi.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday underwent cataract surgery at the Army Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi. The surgery was successful and he was discharged from the hospital, informed Press Secretary to the President, Ajay Kumar Singh.

"The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind underwent cataract surgery today morning (August 19, 2021) at the Army Hospital (Referral & Research), New Delhi. Surgery was successful and he has been discharged from the Hospital," the statement said.

President Ram Nath Kovind underwent cataract surgery at Army Hospital (Referral & Research), New Delhi today morning. The surgery was successful and he has been discharged from the hospital: Ajay Kumar Singh, Press Secretary to the President pic.twitter.com/DQcxf0Wnf8 — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2021

In March this year, President Kovind, aged 70, underwent a cardiac bypass surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

He took over as the 14th president of India on July 25, 2017.

Earlier today, President Kovind paid homage to former India President Dr Shanker Dayal Sharma on his birth anniversary at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The image was shared by the official Rashtrapati Bhavan Twitter handle.

President Kovind paid floral tributes to Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma, former President of India, on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/UyjrNyfQAh — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 19, 2021

On July 25, President Kovind completed four years in office. He was sworn in as the President on 25th July 2017.

"President Ram Nath Kovind completes four years in office today," the Rashtrapati Bhavan had said in a tweet and shared an e-book highlighting activities during his fourth year of presidency.

As “Everyone’s President”, Kovind visited 13 states and two union territories and met 780 people during these visits, according to the e-book.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta