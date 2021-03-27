President Ram Nath Kovind Health Updates: The President on Friday visited the Army's Research and Referral Hospital after he complained of chest discomfort.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday said that President Ram Nath Kovind, who is admitted at All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi following a chest complaint, will undergo a planned bypass procedure on Tuesday.

"The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind has been shifted to the AIIMS, Delhi, in the afternoon today (March 27, 2021). Post investigations, doctors have advised him to undergo a planned bypass procedure which is expected to be performed on the morning of March 30, Tuesday. The President's health is stable and he is under the care of the experts at the AIIMS," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

President Kovind was admitted to Army's Research and Referral Hospital on Friday after he complained about chest discomfort. The President had undergone a routine check-up and was kept under observation at the hospital.

"Hon'ble President of India, visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing a routine check-up and is under observation. His condition is stable," the Hospital had said in a medical bulletin.

On Saturday morning, the Army R&R Hospital said that President Kovind has been referred to the AIIMS, adding that his condition is stable.

Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his son and enquired about the President's health. "PM Narendra Modi spoke to Rashtrapati Ji's son. He enquired about the President's health and prayed for his well-being," tweeted the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Research and Referral Hospital on Friday to enquire about the health of the President.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also enquired about President Kovind's health after the latter underwent a checkup at the Army's hospital.

"Have spoken to Rashtrapati Ji's family and inquired about his health. I pray to almighty for his good health and well-being," the Home Minister tweeted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma