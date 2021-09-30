New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: President Ram Nath Kovind will turn a year older on Friday, October 1. The 14th Indian President is the second person from the Dalit community to hold the most prestigious position. He is also the first member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to hold office. On the occasion of President Ram Nath Kovind's birthday, here's everything you need to know about the supreme commander of Indian democracy.

Early Life

Kovind was born in village Paraunkh in the Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Coming from a family of modest means, his beginning was humble. His father was a farmer and also ran a small grocery store. His mother died when he was a young child.

Educational and professional background

Kovind earned degrees in commerce and law from Kanpur University. After that, he moved to Delhi in order to take the civil services examination. Although he passed, Kovind chose to practice law and was admitted to the Bar Council of India in 1971.

He served as Counsel of the Union Government in the Delhi High Court from 1977 to 1979. In 1978, he rose to become an Advocate-on-Record with the Supreme Court of India. From 1980 to 1993, he was Standing Counsel for the Union Government in the Supreme Court. Under the Free Legal Aid Society of New Delhi, he also provided aid to weaker sections of society.

Political career

In 1991, Kovind joined the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), and three years later he was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. In 2015, he was appointed governor of the state of Bihar.

In June 2017, the BJP announced Kovind as the party’s candidate to succeed Pranab Mukherjee as the President of India. His opponent was Meira Kumar, former speaker of the Lok Sabha, and a Dalit herself. However, he won nearly two-thirds of the vote.

Positions Held

2015-17: Governor of Bihar

1994-2006: Member of the Rajya Sabha, representing the state of Uttar Pradesh

1971-75 and 1981: General Secretary, Akhil Bharatiya Koli Samaj

1977-79: Union Government Advocate at the Delhi High Court

1982-84: Union Government Junior Counsel in the Supreme Court

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta