New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said Parliament is the "temple of the country's democracy" which provides the highest forum to discuss, debate and decide issues for the well-being of people, remarks that came against the backdrop of the recent ruckus and continuous disruptions that led to the abrupt adjournment of the two Houses.

In a televised address to the nation on the eve of the 75th Independence Day, the President also referred to the second COVID-19 wave and said the country is yet to come out of its devastating effects. He asserted this is the time for extra care and caution, and people should not let their guard down.

President Kovind also sought to address the concerns raised by protesting farmers' unions against the three contentious farm laws, saying the series of agricultural marketing reforms will empower our ‘annadata' farmers and help them get better prices for their produce. Referring to the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics, he lauded the "stellar" performance by the country's sportspersons.

President Kovind said when India won independence, many sceptics thought democracy would not survive in India. “Little did they know that roots of democracy were nurtured in this soil in ancient times, and even in modern times India was ahead of many western nations in offering franchise to all adults, regardless of any distinctions."

Here are the Key Highlights of President Ram Nath Kovind's address on the eve of 75th Independence Day:

"Happy Independence Day to all Indians living in India & abroad. This day is a day of great joy & happiness for all of us": President Ram Nath Kovind in his address to the nation

"This year's Independence Day has special significance because from this year onwards we all are celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence on the occasion of 75th anniversary of our independence": President Ram Nath Kovind in his address to the nation

“Our dream of freedom was realized through the struggle of many generations of known and unknown freedom fighters. All of them set unique examples of sacrifice and sacrifice. I bow down to the sacred memory of all those immortal fighters".

"Parliament is the temple of our democracy. Parliament provides us highest forum where we discuss, debate and decide issues for the well-being of our people", says President.

"Epoch-making changes taking place in participation and success of women in all walks of life", says President Ram Nath Kovind.

"Independence Day is a festival of freedom for us. Our dream of freedom was realized through the struggle of many generations of known and unknown freedom fighters. They made great sacrifices. I bow in respect to the pious memory of those brave martyrs": President Ram Nath Kovind

"Now as we look back to the 75-year journey of our republic, we've reasons to be proud of the considerable distance we have travelled. Gandhi ji taught us that slow and steady steps in the right direction are preferable to rapid strides in the wrong direction".

In the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics, our sportspersons have brought laurels to the nation with their stellar performances. India has won the highest number of medals in the 121 years of its participation in the Olympics: President Ram Nath Kovind

I urge every parent to learn from the families of such promising daughters and provide opportunities to their daughters also to explore avenues of growth: President Ram Nath Kovind

The world looks up at the miracle of India, home to the plurality of traditions and yet the biggest and most vibrant democracy: President Ram Nath Kovind

