President Murmu To Attend Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral In London

President Droupadi Murmu will be visiting London, United Kingdom on September 17 2022 to attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Wednesday. Queen Elizabeth II left for her heavenly abode on September 8.

India also observed one day of national mourning on September 11 as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu, vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their condolences following the death of Britain's longest-serving monarch.

“In their messages, they noted that she was a stalwart of our times; a compassionate personality and provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people"

"She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour," the Prime Minister had tweeted.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the British High Commission here on September 12 to convey India's condolences.

“In the 70 years of the reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, India-UK ties have evolved, flourished and strengthened immensely. She played an important role in the welfare of millions of people around the world as Head of the Commonwealth,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 at her Balmoral Castle summer residence in Scotland on September 8, will be laid to rest at a state funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19.