Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday extended greetings to people on the occasion of 'Vinayaka Chaturti'. The two also urged people to follow appropriate COVID-19 behaviour.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday urged people to follow appropriate COVID-19 behaviour as the festivities for Ganesh Chaturthi began in India on Friday. Extending greetings to people, President Kovind hoped that Lord Ganesh would bless India with "happiness and peace" and this year.

"Ganpati Bappa Morya! Warm wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. I wish that Vighnaharta Ganesha makes our efforts against COVID-19 successful and blesses everyone with happiness and peace. Come, let us all be COVID-friendly while celebrating the festival," he tweeted in Hindi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings to people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and hoped that Lord Ganesh will bless everyone with "happiness, peace and good fortune" this year.

"Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May this auspicious occasion bring happiness, peace, good fortune and health in everyone's life. Ganpati Bappa Morya," he tweeted in Hindi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared his greetings tweeting, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all the countrymen". Meanwhile, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted, "wishing all a Happy and Blessed Ganesh Chaturthi".

Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar also asked people to follow appropriate COVID-19 norms as the festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi began on Friday. "Wishing you all abundance of health, success and prosperity on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Congress' Shashi Tharoor tweeted, "the blessings of Lord Vinayaka, the remover of obstacles, the harbinger of auspicious times, the purveyor of enlightenment, bring happiness into all your lives this Ganesh Chathurthi and beyond. Om Ganapathi Namaha".

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu month Bhadrapada, will start on September 10 this year. It is celebrated with much fanfare with lakhs of devotees converging into pandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh. However, with COVID-19 restrictions in place, the pandals might witness lesser crowds.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma