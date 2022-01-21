New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on their Statehood Day. President Kovind said that these states, full of natural riches, represent the vibrant culture and unique traditions of the northeast.

"Greetings to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on Statehood Day. These states, full of natural riches, represent the vibrant culture and unique traditions of our northeast. My best wishes to the citizens of these states for a happy and prosperous future".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the people of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura on their statehood day and praised them for their "vibrant contributions" to the country's development. The three states were formed on this day 50 years back in 1972 with the enactment of the North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, 1971.

"Greetings to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on their Statehood Days. These states are making vibrant contributions to India's development. Praying for their constant progress," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Amit Shah also greeted the people of the three states in three different tweets. "Greetings to the people of Tripura on their Statehood Day. May this beautiful land of Maa Tripura Sundari continue to move ahead on the path of progress. Our govt under the leadership of PM @narendramodiJi and CM @BjpBiplab Ji is committed to Tripura’s all-round development", he said.

"Warm wishes to my sisters and brothers of Meghalaya on their Statehood Day. PM @narendramodi Ji and CM @SangmaConrad Ji are working relentlessly towards fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Meghalaya. I pray for the continuous progress of the state", Amit Shah tweeted.

"Manipur is blessed with vibrant culture & rich heritage. Today on the state's foundation day, I extend my warm wishes to the people of Manipur. The state has witnessed an unprecedented era of peace & development under the leadership of PM @NarendraModi Ji and CM @NBirenSingh Ji", he tweeted.

The home minister will also address the people of Tripura virtually at 12:30 pm today to mark the 50th statehood day. "Tomorrow is a special day for the people of Tripura, as the state will mark its 50th Statehood Day. On this occasion, I am looking forward to addressing our sisters and brothers of Tripura at around 12:30 PM via VC," the Union Minister had said in a tweet on Thursday.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan