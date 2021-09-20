Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet US President Joe Biden on September 24 over bilateral talks at the White House. Prime Ministers of several other countries will also be present at the meet.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: US President Joe Biden will participate in a bilateral meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 24, the White House announced on Monday as reported by news agency ANI. The President will host the first-ever-in-person Quad Leaders Summit at the White House on the scheduled date.

At the Quad Leaders Summit, Prime Ministers of several other countries will also be present. Apart from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the event will host the Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison MP and Prime Minister of Japan Suga Yoshihide.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be participating, along with Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan and President Joseph R Biden of USA, in the Leaders'' Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework in Washington DC, USA, on September 24," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

This will be the first in-person Quad summit that is expected to broadly focus on contemporary global challenges, including the Afghan crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Also, it will be PM Modi’s first visit to the United States since the Biden administration came to power in the country in January this year. Prime Minister Modi will be meeting with Biden in person for the first time in the meeting. Although the two leaders have virtually met for several multilateral meetings earlier including— the Quad summit in March, the climate change summit in April, and the G-7 meet in June this year.

PM Modi last visited the US in 2019 when he addressed a mega diaspora event in Houston 'Howdy, Modi!' which was also attended by then President Donald Trump.

After the meeting, PM Modi will travel to New York to attend the UN General Assembly on September 25.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha