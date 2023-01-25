President Droupadi Murmu Addresses Nation On Republic Day Eve, Hails Contribution Of Jawans, Farmers

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on the eve of the 74th Republic Day of India. "When we celebrate Republic Day, we celebrate what we have achieved, together, as a nation," said President Murmu.

President Murmu began her address by paying tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar, one of the founding fathers of India's Constitution. "India will always remain grateful to Dr BR Ambedkar, who headed the Drafting Committee of the Constitution, and thus had a critical part in giving it the final shape," she said.

Here are the top quotes from her speech:

- "We should also remember role of jurist BN Rau, who had prepared initial draft and other experts and officers who helped in making of Constitution. We're proud of fact that members of that assembly represented all regions and communities of India and that they included 15 women too," said President Murmu.

- "India has been among fastest-growing major economies. This has been made possible by timely and pro-active interventions from government ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, has evoked great response among people at large. There've also been sector-specific incentive schemes," she said.

- President Droupadi Murmu, who is the second woman President of India, said, "Women empowerment and gender equality are no longer mere slogans, as we have made great progress towards these ideals in recent years. I have no doubt in my mind that women are the ones who will do the most to shape tomorrow’s India."

- The President hailed India's progress in the field of space technology and said, "The Gaganyaan program to carry Indian astronauts into the space is under progress. This will be India’s maiden human space flight."

- As India heads for its G20 presidency this year, President Murmu highlighted how the global stage presents the nation with an opportunity to "promote democracy and multilateralism". She said the G20 summit is the "right forum for shaping a better world and a better future". "Under India’s leadership, I'm sure, G20 will be able to further enhance its efforts to build a more equitable and sustainable world order," she said.

"As G20 represents about two-thirds of the world population and around 85 per cent of global GDP, it is an ideal forum to discuss and find solutions for global challenges. To my mind, global warming and climate change are the most pressing among them," said President Murmu.

- "I commend the roles of farmers, workers, scientists and engineers whose combined strength enables our country to live up to the spirit of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan'. I appreciate every citizen who contributes to the nation’s progress," said President Murmu.

- "On the occasion of Republic Day, I convey my special appreciation to our jawans who guard our borders and are ready to make any sacrifice for the country. I also express my appreciation for all the brave soldiers of paramilitary forces and police forces," she said.