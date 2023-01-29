President Droupadi Murmu Inaugurates 'Udyan Utsav 2023', Will Open For Public On January 31; All You Need To Know

PRESIDENT Droupadi Murmu inaugurated Udhyan Utsav 2023 on Sunday, the opening of the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens, including the Mughal Garden, which is now known as "Amrit Udyan" for the public. The Rashtrapati Bhavana's iconic Mughal Gardens were recently renamed Amrit Udyan, and is open to the public once a year.

This year, the iconic Mughal Gardens will be open for visits starting on January 31. According to a statement released by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, it will be open for visitors until March 26 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The garden will be open for special categories from March 28 to 31. For farmers, it will be open on March 29; for differently-abled persons on March 29; for defence, paramilitary forces, and police personnel on March 30; and for women, including tribal women's self-help groups, on March 31.

The garden at the Rashtrapati Bhavan originally included East Lawn, Central Lawn, Long Garden and Circular Garden.

In this year's Udhyan Utsav, visitors will be able to see specially cultivated tulips of 12 unique varieties, among others, which are expected to bloom in phases.

During the tenure of former President of India Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, more gardens were developed, including Herbal I, Herbal II, the Tactile Garden, the Bonsai Garden, and Arogya Vanam.

The gardens named Herbal Garden, Bonsai Garden, Central Lawn, Long Garden, and Circular Garden will be open to the public for about two months.

The bookings can be made at https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in or https://rb.nic.in/rbvisit/visit_plan.aspx. People can also book their slots in advance online.

Walk-in visitors can also get entry into the gardens. However, they will have to register themselves at the facilitation counters and also at the self-service kiosk near Gate 12 of Rashtrapati Bhavan. However, booking a slot in advance is recommended to save time and avoid rush hour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, according to a statement issued on Saturday. The entrance and exit for the visitors will be from gate number 35 of the President's Estate.

(With Inputs from PTI)