New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday (July 6) appointed governors for the states of Karnataka, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. The governor for Karnataka is Thaawarchand Gehlot. He was the Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment. The governor for Mizoram is Hari Babu Kambhampati former Lok Sabha Member from Andhra Pradesh. Similarly, the governor for Madhya Pradesh is Mangubhai Chhaganbhai, and the governor for Himachal Pradesh is Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

Announcing the major development, news agency ANI reported "President appoints Thaawarchand Gehlot as Governor of Karnataka, Hari Babu Kambhampati as Governor of Mizoram, Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel as Governor of Madhya Pradesh, and Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar as Governor of Himachal Pradesh,"

Apart from this, Sreedharan Pillai the governor of Mizoram has been appointed as the governor of Goa. Satyadev Narayan Arya, the governor of Haryana has been appointed as the governor of Tripura and Bandaru Dattatraya has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Haryana.

“Satyadev Narayan Arya, Governor of Haryana is transferred and appointed as Governor of Tripura,” a statement by the Rashtrapati Bhavan communiqué said. Meanwhile, Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Jharkhand, the communiqué added.

This comes ahead of the rumblings of a major cabinet reshuffling exercise. The Cabinet reshuffle is expected to happen this week. BJP leaders Sushil Modi, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sarbananda Sonowal are also expected candidates to be inducted into the Cabinet. The Cabinet can have a maximum of 81 ministers. With this President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the appointment of a few new governors and changes in the portfolio of some others. This will be the first reshuffle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term in power which started in 2019.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha