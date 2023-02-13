‘Preparing A Note Of Lies’: Shivraj Chouhan Slams Kamal Nath As Spat Grows Ahead Of MP Assembly Polls

MADHYA Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticised former CM and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Chief Kamal Nath under his initiative of regularly asking a question from Congress’ promissory note.

“Kamal Nath ji again held a promissory note meeting yesterday. It is not a promissory note but they are preparing a note of lies in which they add whatever comes to mind because nothing is to be done. The public knows everything,” CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was quoted as saying by ANI.

“You (Nath) didn’t do what you said. But you stopped Rs 1000 which used to be given to sisters belonging to the Bharia, Shahriya, and Baiga communities to run their household expenses and feed nutritious food to the children during the 15 months of the Congress government. What harm did they do to you? Sisters are demanding answers,” he further said.

Referring to the first three-day Agriculture Deputies Meeting, which is being held in Indore from Monday as part of India’s G20 Presidency, the chief minister said, “Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and representatives of G20 member countries are participating in the meeting. A positive impact of this meeting will be seen across the world.”

Chouhan also said that the state has achieved a lot in the agriculture sector and emphasised that he will present all the achievements and plans of the state in the meeting on Monday. He further said that the ‘Vikas Yatra’ is going on in Madhya Pradesh and become a people’s journey.

However, PCC Chief Kamal Nath took to Twitter and slammed CM Shivraj Chouhan by saying, “Shivraj ji, you have even lied in the name of Gaumata (Cow). In the BJP manifesto, you had promised that 50 Gokul villages would be developed in the state in the next five years on the lines of the National Gokul Mission for the conservation and promotion of indigenous breeds. Where is this Gokul Gram?”

Kamal Nath further asked, “Where will you find shelter in this universe after speaking a lie with Gaumata?"

The state government through a release informed on Sunday that Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate the exhibition on the opening day of the three-day meeting. Millets and its value-added food products, along with booths from animal husbandry and fisheries, will be a source of the major attraction for the exhibition.

On the second day of the event, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will be present and there will be a meeting among the participating members and international organisations.

While the discussion on the key deliverables of the Agriculture Working Group will take place on Day 3 of the Agriculture Deputies Meeting.

(With Agencies Inputs.)