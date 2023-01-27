'Prepared To Meet Any Challenge': Lt Gen RP Kalita On India-China Border Conflict

Lt. General Rana Pratap Kalita, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Indian Army's Eastern Command, said on Friday that India is constantly monitoring the activities across the border and is ready to meet any challenge. He said this after news agency Reuters, citing a report, claimed that more clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the Himalayas were possible.

"Eastern Army is responsible for maintaining territorial integrity on eastern borders and the task has been executed by our units and formations with utmost professionalism and dedication. We are continuously evolving and aware of oncoming operational challenges," said GOC-in-C Eastern Command as quoted by news agency ANI.

Speaking on the situation along the borders in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, General Kalita said that it is "stable" but "unpredictable" because of the "absence of delineation of borders".

"There are different perceptions about LAC which leads to friction, however, the situation in both Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh is stable now but unpredictable because of the absence of delineation of borders."

On the increasing Chinese troops across the India-China border, he said, "We have read that gradually there has been an increase in deployment of troops opposite our sectors along with infrastructure being carried out by People's Liberation Army (PLA) across the down borders.

"It's difficult to quantify the number of (Chinese) troops deployed in these areas. But we are continuously and closely monitoring the developments in these areas," he added.

When asked how a soldier feels when questioned about the operation and political leaders for proof, he stated that this is a national and political issue and declined to comment.

"This is the national issue as well as a political issue so I would not like to comment much but this much I can say those who raising question they should trust the Indian Army and their operations."

"The year gone by witnessed profound changes in geopolitical dynamics in the form of security and economic fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war, the gradual shift of power centre to the Indo-Pacific region that saw sudden key developments in our neighbourhood," he said.

(With ANI Inputs)