MP Preneet Kaur Dares Congress To Take Action Over Alleged Anti-Party Activities

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur further said that she will continue to work for the people of her constituency.(Image Credit: ANI.)

CONGRESS MP from Patiala Preneet Kaur responded to the grand old party on Monday by saying that it is free to take whatever action it wants in response to the party’s show cause notice against her for alleged anti-party activities.

“I am surprised to see that a person who left the Congress party in 1999 on the issue of Sonia Gandhi being a foreign national, and stayed out for 20 years till 2019, and had to face disciplinary action himself, is now questioning me on a so-called disciplinary matter”, Preneet Kaur said, while while attacking the Congress Disciplinary Action Committee's Member Secretary Tariq Anwar.

Tariq Anwar rejoined the Congress in October 2018, 19 years after he quit the party over Sonia Gandhi's foreign-origin issue, Anwar rejoined the party in October 2018.

Responding to the Congress party’s show cause notice, Kaur said that the leaders in Punjab who have made allegations against her are those who have several issues pending against them.

“If you call my husband who was then chief minister he will give you details about their doings. He protected them because they were from his party. However, I suppose you will not do this”, Preneet Kaur was quoted as saying by PTI.

Preneet Kaur is the wife of the ousted chief minister of Punjab, Amarinder Singh who is now a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Patiala MP further said that she will continue to work for the people of her constituency.

Amarinder Singh resigned from the Congress party after a long-drawn dispute with former Punjab CM Navjot Singh Sidhu.

This is not the first time when Preneet was served show cause notice by Congress. She had earlier received a show cause notice from Congress in November 2021, seeking an explanation for her alleged anti-party activities. However, Kaur stated that she had only read about the notice in newspapers and on social media, not that she had received it.