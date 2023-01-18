Premature To Think India Will Replace China In Global Economic Growth: Raghuram Rajan

FORMER RBI governor Raghuram Rajan said it is too premature to think that India will replace China when it comes to influencing global economic growth. Adding he said the situation may change in future as India is the world's fifth-largest economy, and it has the potential to keep expanding.

"The argument that India will replace China is very premature as India is a much smaller economy as of now. But over a period of time, that may change as India is already the fifth largest economy and it can keep growing," he, as quoted by PTI said.

Speaking at World Economic Forum (WEF) press briefing on the recently released Chief Economists Outlook that saw the majority of them expecting a global recession in 2023, Rajan said any recovery in the Chinese economy would unquestionably improve the prospects for global growth.

According to the most recent Global Economic Prospects report from the World Bank, as cited by news agency ANI, China is unlikely to achieve its projected GDP growth rate despite numerous domestic and international setbacks brought on by its zero-Covid policy and aggression. Growth in China is anticipated to be 4.3 per cent in 2023, which is 0.9 percentage points less than the prior projections. The world's second-largest economy is currently losing ground.

The former Governor said there are still 12 months to go and if China improves, that could be good. "China is working its way through the pandemic and there would be a Chinese recovery this year, probably as early as March or April. Some of that would be in domestic services which may not have any impact outside. But any improvement in manufacturing may have some impact by way of softening prices outside," he, quoted by PTI said.

As per the World Bank's latest Global Economic Prospects report, global growth is slowing sharply in the face of elevated inflation, higher interest rates, reduced investment, and disruptions caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Is it all gloom and doom? Not probably...If Putin decides to end the war, there would be certainly an upside," Rajan noted.

