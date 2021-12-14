New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: All the International Passengers arriving from several countries are mandatorily required to pre-book at 6 airports in India. The Ministry of Civil Aviation announced on Tuesday, that international passengers arriving at airports of cities like Delhi, Mumbai and others will have to pre-book their RT-PCR tests from December 20.

The other airports where pre-booking of RT-PCR tests has been made compulsory for international passengers are Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

"Starting Dec 20th, all international travelers from 'at-risk' countries, arriving at airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad will have to compulsorily prebook an RT-PCR test," reads a tweet from ANI announcing the same.

The DGCA had announced that International flights from India will resume on January 31st, 2021 which were earlier slated to begin from Decmber 15, 2021. The decision was made keeping the rising cases of Omicron in mind.

Scheduled commercial international passenger flights remain suspended since March 23, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Currently, the flights are being operated under bilateral air bubble arrangements with various countries in a restricted manner.

Speaking at a summit organized by industry body CII on Tuesday, Scindia said normalisation of international flights would depend on the Omicron situation.

"Keeping in mind the health, we cannot dissociate ourselves from COVID. We are working closely with the health ministry. When we tide over Omicron, we can look at going back to normalcy even vis-a-vis international travel but I cannot give you the date today.

"It is not incumbent on me, there are a host of other factors, other ministries that I have to coordinate with and watch the situation as it unfolds over the next couple of weeks," he said.

“In view of the merging global scenario… the situation is being watched closely in consultation with all stakeholders and an appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services shall be notified in due course,” stated a note from the DGCA.

Posted By: Ashita Singh