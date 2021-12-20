New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In wake of the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the government of India has imposed several restrictions for the passengers from the listed 'at risk' countries. The ministry of civil aviation, in its recent notification, has made it mandatory for passengers from 'at risk' countries to pre-book the RT-PCR tests before landing in the country.

As per the government notification, six major airports in India on or after Monday (December 20) will have a mandatory pre-booking RT-PCR test rule.

The government notification also added that the ‘Air Suvidha’ portal would be modified to accommodate passengers, who are arriving from the ‘at risk’ countries or have visited those in the past 14 days.

The six airports where pre-booking for RT-PCR tests will be made mandatory are located in the metropolitan cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

The new rule may get extended to other airports as well in the future after the ministry is able to stabilise the system and ensure that passengers do not face any major hassle in pre-booking.

How to pre-book RT-PCR tests?

1. First visit the official website of the international airport of the city you are travelling to.

2. Then look for ‘Book Covid-19 Test' option.

3. In the case of international arrival, select the travel type.

4. Then you will be asked to fill in personal details such as name, email ID, mobile number, Aadhaar card/passport number, address, appointment date, time slot, etc.

5. After you have filled in the personal details, select the type of test you would like to pre-book for. In this case, it should be RT-PCR test.

6. Lastly, book the slot of your test on the arrival at the airport and follow the instructions given on your screen.

7. A regular RT-PCR test is for ₹500, while the cost of a rapid PCR test is ₹3,500.

8. Passengers have the option to reschedule their appointment or cancel the booking.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha