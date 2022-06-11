Prayagraj/ Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday said it has detained Javed Ahmed, the mastermind of the violence following Friday prayers in Prayagraj. Speaking to reporters, the police said Javed's daughter, who is a student in Delhi, was also involved in such activities, and if needed, then it will send a team to the national capital for investigation.

"Mastermind Javed Ahmed detained, there could be more masterminds... The anti-social elements used minor kids to hurl stones at police and administration. Case registered under 29 crucial sections. Action to be taken under Gangster Act and NSA," Prayagraj SSP was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

PFI's role can't be ruled out

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday also denied the role of the Popular Front of India (PFI), but said that its hand cannot be denied in the incident. It said that multiple teams have been deployed to scrutinise social media and CCTV footage to probe the matter.

"...The manner in which the crowd took to the streets after Friday namaz, it definitely seems that some people had planned... PFI involvement hasn't come to the fore yet but can't be ruled out. Checking involvement of extremist organisation...," Saharanpur SSP told ANI.

Over 200 arrested till now

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh has arrested 227 people till now from different parts of the state. This came after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the officials to take strict action against hooligans.

Of these people, 68 were arrested from Prayagraj and 50 from Hathras, 48 people were nabbed in Saharanpur, 28 in Ambedkarnagar, 25 in Moradabad, and eight in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said on Saturday.

Friday's violence comes following clashes last week in Kanpur over the remarks on the Prophet at a TV debate some days earlier. A high alert was issued across the state after that, and a heavy police force was deployed to ensure that violence does not occur again.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma