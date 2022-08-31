Prayagraj: Men Smoke Hookah, Cook Chicken On Boat In Ganga; Probe Launched | WATCH

SSP Prayagraj have said that an FIR will be registered.

A video showing a group of youth picnicking on a boat and smoking hookah on the Ganga river in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj went viral on social media on Tuesday. According to reports, the incident is from near Nagvasuki mandir at Daraganj in Prayagraj - believed to be the most important pilgrimage centre for Hindus.

After the video went viral, the Daraganj police department has launched an investigation. The video shows eight young people on a boat. One of the youth on the front is smoking hookah while another is roasting chicken. The surrounding area is flooded, and houses can be seen. Though it is unclear where the video was taken, Prayagraj police has taken note of it.

Prayagraj Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) SK Pandey said the police has received the viral video in which some people are seen having a picnic on a boat. On the basis of the video, police teams are making efforts to identify the people following which an FIR will be lodged against them, he added.

UP | Video being examined, & the man being identified. After that action will be taken against him under relevant sections: Shailesh Pandey, SSP Prayagraj on viral video of a man using a hookah&consuming non-veg food on a boat in river Ganga



(Pic 2 - screengrab from viral video) pic.twitter.com/gaDrMesmWb — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 31, 2022

After the video went viral, a series of tweets surfaced on social media in which the user complaining about the incident. Prayagraj is regarded as a sacred site. People are also upset after seeing videos of people eating non-veg food and drinking alcohol. They can be seen expressing their disappointment and demanding the arrest of the alleged individuals.

The city police has also formed a team and launched a manhunt for the alleged youth in the video.