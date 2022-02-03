Prayagraj | Jagran News Desk: A district court in Uttar Pradesh has issued a notice to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on a plea filed against PM Modi in connection with the Indian Army uniform he had worn last year during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera. The court's observations came after an advocate Rakesh Nath Pandey filed a plea in the Prayagraj court stating that earing garb or carrying tokens used by soldiers, sailors or airmen is an offence punishable under Section 140 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, Prayagraj District Judge Nalin Kumar Srivastava gave the order to issue the notice to the PMO after hearing arguments on the plea of Rakesh Nath Pandey, who had submitted an application under section 156(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (which empowers Magistrate to order an investigation into a cognizable offence). The court will now hear the matter on March 2.

In the plea, it was alleged that on November 4, 2021, in Nowshera, Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister wore the uniform of the Indian Army, which is an offence punishable under Section 140 of the Indian Penal Code, so a case should be filed against the PM.

Rakesh Nath Pandey had earlier filed a plea in December last year, however, the chief judicial magistrate Harendra Nath had rejected it saying that the incident happened outside the jurisdiction of the court and the matter can be heard by a magistrate having jurisdiction. The order was challenged by Pandey before the district judge who has now issued notice to PMO.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan