Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas: Suriname President Calls For Creating Hindi Institute In Caribbean

President Droupadi Murmu met her counterpart from the Republic of Suriname, Chadrikepersad Santokhi, in Indore on Tuesday. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas.

An official statement released by her office informed that President Murmu appreciated Surinamese President’s participation in the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas Convention as she “happily noted that the Indian community in Suriname has maintained its cultural identity even after 150 years of leaving India”, as quoted by news agency ANI.

At the event, yesterday, President Santokhi also said that there could be a Hindi language training institute in the Carribean region, according to a report by the Hindustan Times. The report also noted that the President of the small Carribean region said that different countries should focus on learning Indian traditions and culture. While speaking at the event he also proposed establishing an academy to support diaspora youth in showcasing their talent in Yoga, Ayurveda, and spirituality.

“A diaspora fund should be created for diaspora projects and programs in the region. Founding of training centres, schools in different places of our countries should be initiated to learn the Hindi language, also learning about religions, culture and our tradition,” said Suriname's President, quoted by Hindustan Times.

Leaders of the two nation also discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral relations and advance cooperation in trade, energy, technology and culture, according to the ANI report.

"President Droupadi Murmu met President @CSantokhi of Suriname in Indore on the sidelines of 17th PBD Convention. Both leaders discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral relations and advance cooperation in trade, energy, technology and culture," the Official Twitter account of Rashtrapati Bhavan, managed by President's Secretariat said in a tweet.

President Murmu also said that the cooperation between the two countries is progressing well, ANI reported. The official statement, quoted by ANI, added that “regular high-level visits are providing impetus to our growing relations”. The Indian President also reaffirmed her nation’s commitment to extending technical cooperation and contributing to capacity building and skill development in Suriname. According to the official statement, the President said that “we must work together to expand our trade for mutual benefit”.

Suriname wished success for the celebration of the 150th anniversary of the arrival of Indians to the tiny Carribean nation. President Murmu expressed her pride in knowing that despite the huge geographical distance, Hindi is widely spoken language in Suriname, as quoted by ANI.

Apart from the Surinamese President, Murmu also held wide-ranging talks with her counterpart from Guyana, Mohamed Irfaan Ali in Indore, ANI reported. Guyana is another country with a significant population of Indian diaspora. The two sides discussed various sectors including oil and gas, healthcare, training, and capacity building during their discussion, according to the ANI report.

"President Droupadi Murmu held wide-ranging discussions with President @DrMohamedIrfaa1 of Guyana in Indore on the sidelines of the 17th PBD Convention. They discussed about enhancing cooperation in various sectors including oil and gas, healthcare, training, and capacity building," the President's Secretariat tweeted.

President Droupadi Murmu reached Indore valedictory session of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday and was received by the Governor of Madhya Pradesh Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the flagship event of the Government of India that provides an important platform to engage and connect with overseas Indians and enable the diaspora to interact with each other.

The theme of this PBD Convention is 'Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal'. Over 3,500 diaspora members from nearly 70 different countries have registered for the PBD Convention.

