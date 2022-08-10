Prashant Kishor's Verdict On Bihar Political Crisis: 'Hope JD(U)-RJD Alliance Survives Test Of Time'

Welcoming Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar's reunion with Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), poll strategist Prashant Kishor said he expects that the Mahagathbandhan 2.0 is able to survive the test of time and sync its priorities with aspirations of the people of the state.

Expressing hopes that the political stability returns to Bihar with the rise of Mahagathbandhan 2.0, Kishor said Nitish has started a new chapter in his life. However, he said that Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the single-largest party in Bihar, will play a major role in functioning of the new government.

"I see what's happening now in the context of the era of political instability in Bihar. Since 2013-14, this is the 6th attempt to form government in Bihar. Formations are changed when one's political or administrative expectations are not fulfilled," Kishor told news agency ANI.

"This era of political instability has been ongoing for the past 10 years, and this is in that direction. Nitish Kumar is the main actor, catalyst... As a citizen of Bihar, you can only expect that he stands firm on the formation he has now built," he said.

Kishor, popularly known as PK, has helped several political parties, including Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC), MK Stalin's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), to win assembly polls in their respective states.

Following the 2021 assembly polls in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, Kishor announced a "break" from being a poll strategist, but his cryptic tweet in May sparked speculations that he may enter politics, starting his "new journey" from Bihar. However, Kishor has not taken a such a step till now.

"My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy & help shape pro-people policy led to a 10-year roller coaster ride! As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE, to better understand the issues & the path to Jan Suraj-Peoples Good Governance. Beginning from Bihar," he had tweeted.