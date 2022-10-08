Prashant Kishor Asked Me To Merge JD(U) With Congress, Says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

NITISH Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, claimed on Saturday that Prashant Kishor, a former pollster who is now a politician, had urged him to combine his JD(U) with the Congress.

In an interview with journalists in Sitab Diara, the birthplace of socialist legend Jayaprakash Narayan, Nitish Kumar asserted that Prashant Kishor was working for the BJP.

"He came to meet me recently of his own accord. I did not invite him. He speaks so much but hides the fact that once he asked me to merge my party with the Congress," said Nitish Kumar.

#WATCH | When asked about Prashant Kishor's claim that Nitish Kumar offered him a post recently, Bihar CM says, "It's false. Let him speak whatever he wants,we've nothing to do with it.4-5 yrs back he had told me to merge with Congress.He has gone to BJP & is acting as per it..." pic.twitter.com/5YUzAT6kv8 — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022

The JDU chief was addressing Kishor's claim that he turned down a recent request from Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, to lead JD (U).

"Let him speak whatever he wants. Whatever he says, it does not make any sense. Four-five years ago, he told me to merge with the Congress. Now, he is working for the BJP," said Kumar.

Kishor on Tuesday claimed that Kumar had called his residence about 10-15 days back and asked him to lead JD(U).

"I said it is not possible. I cannot go back on the commitment I have made in return for any post, "said Kishor.

Prashant Kishor, the founder of political consultancy I-PAC, joined the JD(U) in 2018 and was elevated to the position of national vice-president's post within a few weeks. However, a conflict with the CM, Nitish, over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) led to his expulsion from the party.

Kishor announced his own platform, 'Jan Suraaj', in May, and is presently on a 3500-km-long march that is targeted to cover every part of the state.